Tracking the Tropics: Doran approaches Florida

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian has gained a good amount of strength throughout the day today as it continues to better organize near St. Thomas. The storm is forecast to move away from the southeastern Caribbean and eventually make a westerly turn across the western Atlantic and could impact areas in the southeastern U.S. late in the weekend and early next week.

As of early this afternoon Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 80 mph. The storm was moving northwest at 14 mph.

The storm will continue to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands tonight and potentially gain more strength as it moves through the open waters of the western Atlantic through the rest of the work week and early in the weekend. Current forecasts suggest the storm could impact Florida as a Category 3 hurricane with winds over 111 mph possible. Storm surge will also be a concern for eastern Florida as the storm is expected to make landfall late Sunday and into Monday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Hurricane Dorian.