MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Traffic on South Front Street in Marquette is set to be shifted next week as part of ongoing construction by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to rebuild a stretch of US-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street.

Beginning on Tuesday, August 2, traffic will be shifted from the west side of the highway onto the new pavement on the east side. One lane will continue to be open in each direction with a center left-turn lane during the project.

During this phase of work, the roundabout bypass lanes will be closed as well.

The work is part of an ongoing $3.7 million project to rebuild 0.6 miles of highway.

The project includes asphalt rebuilding, cold milling and asphalt resurfacing of the roundabout, as well as watermain, storm sewer and drainage repairs and improvements. Work is also being done on traffic signals, signs, and pavement markings. MDOT says that based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 47 jobs.

Work on the project began May 16 and is expected to be completed on Oct. 16 later this year.