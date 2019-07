MARQUETTE — The traffic configuration is expected to change Saturday, June 29 at the Marquette Township roundabout and reconstruction project.

Eastbound and westbound travel lanes will shift to the north – with the westbound lanes moving onto the new pavement.

Two lanes in each direction and a center left-hand turn lane will be maintained.

Work will begin next week on the south side of the highway in front of the Menards store.

