GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in October for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge, deputies said.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force got a tip in October about a 16-year-old girl that had been trafficked. Investigation revealed that a 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended a 16-year-old Grand Rapids teen “in a public area,” according to deputies. They said she was then trafficked using online posts.

Sheriff’s deputies got information that the teen was in the Upper Peninsula, possibly with the man. They informed northern Michigan authorities. While the man was driving across the Mackinac Bridge on Oct. 12, someone from The Mackinac Bridge Authority saw a person hiding under a blanket in the back seat of his car. The worker notified police, who stopped the vehicle after is crossed the bridge.

The man was arrested and booked into the Cheboygan County jail.

He faces charges of sexually abusive activity, human trafficking, possession of child abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. He is expected in court Wednesday.

For more information about human trafficking or to submit a tip, visit the KCSO Human Trafficking Task Force website.