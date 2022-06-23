ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer.

According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed the right lane was blocked (last updated at 10:46 a.m.)

Troopers said traffic should watch out at WIS 60 near Arlington in Columbia County and drivers should expect delays.

The post stated the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. and the trailer started on fire after. First responders said no injuries were reported.

What’s in the trailer?

Curious in nature, Facebook users are commenting on the post theorizing about what could be in the trailer.

One user gave the idea that it might be tubs of butter and another said it might be containers of feta cheese.

In another section of the comments, a user said they believed it was a refrigerated refer, so the contents were cold before the crash/fire happened.

Local 5 has emailed the Wisconsin State Patrol to see if additional details could be provided and will update this article if more information is released.