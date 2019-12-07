Training grants to help with worker safety, health

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) Bay de Noc Community College is one of several organizations receiving grant money, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).

$870,000 will be split among the organizations to help support worker safety and health through training.

The Consultation Education and Training grants are awarded annually for the development and implementation of safety and health training and services, specifically to help support small and medium-sized businesses.

“Bold solutions are needed to ensure Michigan’s working men and women are safe on the job as they build and strengthen our communities,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I am committed to protecting Michigan workers, improving workplace safety and health is a wise investment that benefits business and ensures workers return home.”

The training grants have a strong track record of increasing safety awareness in the workplace.

“MIOSHA is pleased to award these grants to employer groups, labor organizations and other nonprofits that have demonstrated innovation in their safety and health training programs,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. “These grants are instrumental in broadening MIOSHA safety and health activities to keep Michigan workers unharmed.”