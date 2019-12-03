Transforming Lower Harbor Ore Dock to community center, Ore Dock BotEco update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center is in the first of three phases to make a complete transformation to the Lower Harbor Ore Dock in Downtown Marquette.

The community center would focus on four pillars; historic education and restoration, ecological education, areas for the community, and year-round green spaces.

Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center says the idea solves the problem of the community not having access to an iconic structure that is integral to community culture and history.

“We’ve got through a prime grant at NMU, we’ve got our wonderful, physical dock,” said Gisele Duehring, Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco. “And then we’ve got a business plan, an economic impact analysis in the works. Those are three deliverables that will help us go out to foundations and major donors for fundraising for this. It will not be funded by tax dollars.”

There’s not a set time on when the whole one hundred million dollar project will be complete … because that depends on funding.

Their next grant application, due December 20, is with the State’s Michigan Coastal Management Program (MCMP), formerly the Coastal Zone Management program.

The organization is asking people who like the idea of this project can send “To Whom It May Concern” letters of support to Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco for organizers to include in grant applications.

For more information on the project, click here.