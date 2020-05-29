Transport of generator components set for June on US-41, US-2 and M-183

MENOMINEE AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Drivers traveling in the southern Upper Peninsula beginning June 1 can expect some delays. A high volume of large wind turbine components will be transported to the Garden Peninsula, potentially slowing traffic.

Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), 210 large loads are expected to travel along the following routes from June 1 until the first week of July:

These moves are planned for Monday through Friday during daylight hours only. Moves will not be scheduled during inclement weather. The loads are expected to maintain a minimum speed of 45 mph on highways.

Crews may be working ahead of the loads to temporarily lift signals or wires along the route to prevent damage. They will be replaced after the transports are completed.

Pilot vehicles will be escorting the oversize loads and law enforcement may be assisting with traffic control during the operation. MDOT urges motorists in the area during the generator moves to drive cautiously and heed all directions from law enforcement and road escorts. This is particularly important in work zones and at intersections where the loads will be turning and moving at slower speeds.