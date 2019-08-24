Tree planting grants awarded

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Communities and organizations in Michigan will plant 1,300 trees in public spaces with $80,000 in grants awarded by a partnership of the Department of Natural Resources, DTE Energy Foundation and nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan.

The East U.P. Community Foundation Alliance, Inc. in Chippewa County will receive $1,225.

The tree planting grant program is part of an initiative supporting environmental care; since the program’s founding, nearly 46,000 trees and seedlings have been planted in more than 500 communities.

This year, 33 communities received grants provided by the DTE Energy Foundation and administered by the DNR and ReLeaf Michigan.

“The DTE Energy Foundation has been a proud sponsor of this program for 23 years,” said Lynette Dowler, DTE Energy Foundation president. “Through partnership, our support helps protect Michigan’s natural resources and build healthy and vibrant communities.”