MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you want to plant some trees but you could use a little help getting started. Grant proposals are now being accepted for community tree planting projects by he Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the 2023 DTE Energy Foundation partnership grant program.

To qualify, you must be in DTE Energy’s service area which includes areas of the central, south central, and eastern U.P.

For 2023, a total of $100,000 is available in 1-to-1 matching grants of up to $4,000. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 11.

“Michigan’s natural beauty and wildlife depend on its trees and forests, and the commitment we make as a community to protect them is vital to our environment’s future,” said Rodney Cole, president of the DTE Foundation. “That’s why the DTE Foundation proudly supports the Michigan DNR in its mission to preserve and expand trees for future generations.”

Grant awards will be announced in October. Projects must be completed by Sept. 1, 2024.

Find tree care and urban forestry information at Michigan.gov/UCF.