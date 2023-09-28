EMMETT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A man found guilty earlier this summer of torture and criminal sexual conduct has been sentenced to at least 22 years in prison, according to Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Weise.

That sentence was handed down to 34-year-old Branden Daniel Klyk by a judge in Emmett County on Thursday, receiving the following for each crime:

22-40 years for Torture

22-40 years for Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree

10-15 years for Unlawful Imprisonment

6-10 years for Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder by Strangulation

3-5 years for Domestic Violence – Third Offense

Klyk will serve those sentences concurrently. He is also required to register as a sex offender and will be electronically monitored for the rest of his life.

Last June, police responded to a call about a domestic violence incident on Fury Street in Gwinn. Police found a victim but learned Klyk had run away. He was found two days later and turned himself in. By then the Marquette County Prosecutor had authorized eight felony charges ranging from assault and larceny, to torture and criminal sexual conduct. He also received a third offense domestic assault charge.