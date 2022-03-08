Stay with woodtv.com and News 8 for the latest throughout the trial.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jury selection begins in federal court Tuesday in what is expected to be a weekslong trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

The four are among more than a dozen men arrested Oct. 7, 2020, in connection to the plot. Investigators say they were members of a militia called the Wolverine Watchmen and were angry at Whitmer over the executive orders she issued with the intent of slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The feds say the men held firearm training sessions in Michigan and Wisconsin, headed to Whitmer’s vacation home near Elk Rapids to watch it and talked about blowing up a bridge to prevent police from following them after the kidnapping. The plan, the feds say, was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin, where they would try her for treason in a kangaroo court.

The defendants will argue they were entrapped, saying that the FBI and its informants roped them into the plot. Federal prosecutors say the men were already predisposed to commit the crime, so they were not entrapped.

Prosecutors will not call three FBI agents heavily involved in the investigation as witnesses. They wanted to call two other agents who worked undercover and have them to testify anonymously because they are working on other cases and because of safety concerns, but a federal judge last week ruled that if they take the stand, they must use their real names.

Two informants are expected to testify: One referred to as “Big Dan,” who will be called by the government, and another named Stephen Robeson, who the defense plans to call.

The case is being tried in federal court in Grand Rapids. Two other men have already pleaded guilty to federal charges. A number more face charges at the state level; all those cases are still working their way through the judicial system.