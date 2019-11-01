Trick-or-Trash, Escanaba students collect candy wrappers to recycle

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN)- Jessica Garber’s environmental club at Escanaba High School is new this year and with it being the Halloween season, the club is incorporating that into saving the planet.

“It was started by Rubicon Global,” said Garber. “They’re out of Atlanta, Georgia and basically they’re sending boxes that come from Terra Cycle to 450 schools across the nation in 49 states and kids can recycle their candy wrappers there.”

“There’s like millions of wrappers all over the world now an we need to like recycle it instead of just throwing it away because it builds up quickly,” said sophomore, Gabrielle Chouinard.

The group is also getting students at Lemmer Elementary involved by asking them to collect wrappers.

“So when they inherit this world too, they would know better about how to keep the environment safe from all of this pollution,” said junior, Alan Koszka.

People would like to recycle their candy wrappers can drop them off at Escanaba High School. The club is also asking for plastic bags for their next project. That collection is from November 15th to April 15th.

As the new organization continues to grow, they’ve also implemented recycling bins for bottles in the school.

“I always wanted to do something for the environment because there is climate change and stuff is changing so we need to do something about this and start recycling,” said Chouinard.