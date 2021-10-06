Trick or Treat? Wisconsinites called out for ‘divisive’ stance on candy corn

(WFRV) – Who actually eats candy corn? Well, Brach’s did some counting and found out the top 20 states that consume the tri-color candy.
There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to the Halloween treat, depending on who you ask people either love it or detest it. Brach’s themselves even identified Wisconsin as one of the states as being divisive on the treat.
The top 20 states that consume the most candy corn are:
- California
- Texas
- Florida
- New York
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Pennsylvania
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Arizona
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Kentucky
- Washington
The states near the top of the list are the ones with the highest population. That is because the study is based on total sales and not sales per capita.
While Brach’s did not include Wisconsin in the top 20, it did mention that it is one of the five states identified where residents may not have joined ‘Team Candy Corn’.
- Alabama
- Hawaii
- Nebraska
- Vermont
- Wisconsin
“But we also know that candy corn is one of the most divisive seasonal treats and there are some people who don’t enjoy it (I’m looking at you, Nebraskans and Wisconsinites),” said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara.
An estimated 35 billion pounds of candy corn are produced annually, according to the National Confectioner’s Association.