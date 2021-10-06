Trick or Treat? Wisconsinites called out for ‘divisive’ stance on candy corn

Who exactly is eating this stuff? Brach’s, a leading producer of candy corn, may have the answer.

(WFRV) – Who actually eats candy corn? Well, Brach’s did some counting and found out the top 20 states that consume the tri-color candy.

There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to the Halloween treat, depending on who you ask people either love it or detest it. Brach’s themselves even identified Wisconsin as one of the states as being divisive on the treat.

The top 20 states that consume the most candy corn are:

California Texas Florida New York Michigan Illinois Pennsylvania North Carolina Georgia Indiana Iowa Kansas Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Arizona Minnesota Mississippi Kentucky Washington

The states near the top of the list are the ones with the highest population. That is because the study is based on total sales and not sales per capita.

Calling Team Candy Corn! BRACH’S® Unveils List of Top 20 U.S. States that Consume the Most of the Classic Halloween Treat

While Brach’s did not include Wisconsin in the top 20, it did mention that it is one of the five states identified where residents may not have joined ‘Team Candy Corn’.

Alabama Hawaii Nebraska Vermont Wisconsin

“But we also know that candy corn is one of the most divisive seasonal treats and there are some people who don’t enjoy it (I’m looking at you, Nebraskans and Wisconsinites),” said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara.

An estimated 35 billion pounds of candy corn are produced annually, according to the National Confectioner’s Association.