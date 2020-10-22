Trick-or-treating and COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Trick-or-treating isn’t cancelled this year, but there are some extra recommendations.

Several cities and towns have announced trick-or-treating times. Some have provided residents with information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on trick-or-treating safety.

Ed Mattson Director of Police and Fire Services in Iron Mountain says trick-or-treating is not a sanctioned event so they set hours to help people stay relatively organized. They also sent out recommendations from MDHHS for trick-or-treating.

In Houghton, City Manager Eric Waara said they hope people will be safe and smart about trick-or-treating this year. He says their firefighters will be out in pairs to be available in case they are needed.

There are some alternatives to trick-or-treating this year. Main Street Calumet is hosting a SCARE-venger hunt, people interested in participating can pick up a bingo card from Ace Hardware Calumet, CK Barbering, Copper Island Chiropractic, or Hahn Hammered Copper starting on October 26th. Then complete the bingo card by finding enough items to get a bingo and return it to the 6th St. greenspace beside the village hall on October 30th between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M. to collect your candy.

The 5th annual Trick or Trot 5K will also still be happening but with flexible start times to allow for social distancing.

You can also find ideas on other activities and check the risk level for trick-or-treating by county at halloween2020.org.

Some hours for trick-or-treating are: