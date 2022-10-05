MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue.

Officers say that suspects in a vehicle fired several shots, hitting a 20-year-old man. The gunfire also hit a 74-year-old woman and her 2-year-old grandchild that were in the park.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of ‘serious injuries.’ The 2-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and the Milwaukee Police Department is currently attempting to locate the suspects.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new details emerge.