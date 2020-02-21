Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse

News
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Police trooper had a standoff with an unusual suspect in New York’s Southern Tier: a stubborn horse that refused to move.

It all started last Friday in Steuben County when Trooper Mike Buchinger responded to a call of a loose horse. He found it but had some trouble getting the horse to move off the road and back to its pasture.

The trooper tried using hay. The horse, however, was more interested in licking the road salt off the trooper’s car, which is the moment he snapped a picture.

“I was, of course, standing off the road just trying to just lure him down to the pasture so I could get him secured for the owner, and he just walked up to the car,” Buchinger said. “I saw an opportunity, and I took the photo.”

“I had a few little things to say to him, but mainly it was, ‘stay in the pen, please'” the horse’s owner said.

But the horse later broke out of his pen again.

