Trooper recognized for saving a life

(WJMN) — Trooper Joseph Ballone of the Michigan State Police-Negaunee Post has been recognized for saving a life.

The MSP Board of Awards reviewed an incident investigated by Trooper Ballone and decided he was deserving of the department’s Lifesaving Award.

According to a press release, Trooper Ballone pulled a car over for speeding on March 5 of this year. He touched base with the driver and returned to his patrol car. A short time later, Trooper Ballone went back to the driver. She was slouched over to her side.

The driver was breathing, but her eyelids were half-closed. Trooper Ballone notified dispatch and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene.

Trooper Ballone checked the driver’s vital signs and noticed that the time between breaths was becoming longer and her pulse was becoming fainter. The driver eventually stopped breathing and a pulse could not be detected.

Trooper Ballone then removed the driver from the vehicle and applied AED pads, at which time the driver’s lips started turning blue. The AED indicated no shock advised, so he began CPR.

The driver eventually started breathing again, and a pulse was detected. Approximately five minutes later, the driver stopped breathing again, her pulse was lost for the second time, and he resumed CPR. During this time, the driver’s employer called her phone, made contact with Trooper Ballone, and advised that the driver had abused opioids in the past and may have recently relapsed.

With this new information, Trooper Ballone administered NARCAN as the ambulance arrived on scene. Trooper Ballone, along with paramedics, continued CPR efforts and shortly thereafter, the driver began breathing and regained a pulse.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment and made a full recovery.