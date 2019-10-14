Truck launches from the street, and ends up in a Beloit roof

by: Brittany Toolis

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – There’s something you don’t see every day: Police say a pick up truck launched into the air and landed on the roof of a house in Beloit on Saturday.

At approximately 4:26pm on October 12, 2019 the Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Beloit Police Department were dispatched to 2919 S Park Ave in the Town of Beloit for a car vs house.

An off-duty Deputy Fire Chief from the Town of Beloit arrived on scene first and found a pick-up truck through the roof of the garage on a condo. Occupants of the affected house were home at the time of the crash but were uninjured.

Police and Fire crews were on scene for over two hours while the truck was being removed from the house.

The garage area of the condo was extensively damaged. Damage estimates of the structure and personal belongings are unknown at this time.

No emergency responders were injured at this incident.

The City of Beloit Fire Department sent a squad and an ambulance to assist with the incident. The City of Beloit Police Department also provided mutual aid to the incident.

Dewey’s Towing and Recovery removed the vehicle from the house.

