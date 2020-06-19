Trump plans visit to shipyard in Marinette next week

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MARINETTE, Wisc. (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to tour the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard next week, marking his first visit to Wisconsin since January on a trip that comes two days after Vice President Mike Pence will be in the state.

The White House announced Trump’s trip on Friday. He plans to tour the Marinette Marine shipyard on Thursday and deliver remarks.

On Tuesday, Pence plans to hold the first “Faith in America” event in the Milwaukee suburb of Pewaukee. Trump was last in Wisconsin in January for a rally in Milwaukee.