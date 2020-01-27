Trump to visit Michigan factory

President Donald Trump poses for photos as he meets with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit a Michigan factory to tout a new North American trade agreement.

He will tour and give remarks at the Dana Inc. facility in the Detroit suburb of Warren on Thursday, a day after he holds a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal in Washington.

The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.

The visit will be Trump’s second to Michigan in about six weeks. He held a re-election campaign rally in Battle Creek in December.