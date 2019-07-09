Trump’s Lawsuit to Overturn Health Care

President Donald Trump talks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 1, 2019, with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. The president signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LANSING — Trump’s lawyers will go to court to overturn our health care laws.

If Trump succeeds in Texas v. United States, it would give insurance companies power to charge as much as they want and cover as little as they want, costs will go up, coverage will get worse, and millions of Americans will lose their health insurance.

If Trump gets his way:

THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT WOULD BE STRUCK DOWN