TruNorth to continue Community Grant Program in 2019

UPPER PENINSULA– The Board of Directors of TruNorth Federal Credit Union – an unpaid group of volunteer members – would like to announce that the TruNorth Community Grant Program is now available for 2019. The winning applicant could be awarded up to $10,000.

“This program was initiated in 2017 to continue our support of our communities in a way that could enhance the lives of our membership and to build a strong community for long-term success,” said George Isola, General Manager of TruNorth.

Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2019 from community non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for local residents and build strong communities within TruNorth Federal Credit Union’s field of membership (Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Dickinson and Iron counties). Projects that contribute to community improvements in arts and culture, the local environment, health and safety, basic human needs, recreation, and support for seniors and youth will be considered by the grant committee.

Charitable organizations should visit trunorthcu.org/community-grant-program/ to download guidelines for application.

TruNorth Federal Credit Union is cooperatively owned by over 16,000 local residents and was organized in 1949 to provide low cost financial services to all owner/members. Credit union membership is open to anyone living, working, worshiping or attending school in Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Dickinson and Iron Counties. To learn more about TruNorth, visit their website at trunorthcu.org. Deposits are federally insured by the NCUA.