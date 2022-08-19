LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon has selected her running mate.

Dixon announced Friday afternoon that she has picked former Michigan state representative Shane Hernandez to be her lieutenant governor.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families,” Tudor Dixon said.

Hernandez served two terms in the House before running for congress, and is now in the private sector, according to Dixon.

“Shane and I will put front-and-center the issues families care about: rising costs created by the Democrats’ inflation, dangerous communities exacerbated by Gretchen Whitmer’s siding with the ‘spirit’ of defund the police, and a perpetually weak economy that Gretchen Whitmer is simply incapable of doing anything about,” Dixon said.

“I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November.”

Hernandez is a conservative Republican who believes in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and individual liberties, Dixon said.

“I am honored to run as Tudor’s running mate to address the problems created by Gretchen Whitmer,” said Hernandez. “Her vision is the right one for Michigan and I believe we will defeat Whitmer and begin to repair the damage she’s caused to our families, students, and business owners.”