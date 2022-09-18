(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?

The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively.

Both tickets are worth exactly $1 million.

The Powerball winner is from Darlington, with the winning ticket being sold at a Cenex. The Mega Millions winner is from Appleton, with the winning ticket being sold at the Citgo on East Northland Avenue.

Since Sunday, there have also been over five instances where winners took home more than $100,000.