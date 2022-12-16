RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced the arrest of two men on Friday following an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Delta County.

According to UPSET, the detectives developed information identifying suspects involved in the sale of crack cocaine in the area and executed a search warrant at a residence near Rapid River on Thursday, December 15.

In executing the warrant, detectives reportedly seized approximately 35 grams of crack cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and over $2,300 in cash.

Following the search, two suspects were arrested and lodged at the Delta County Jail.

One of the men, a resident of Milwaukee, was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Detectives were assisted by deputies from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team, and MSP K-9 Unit.

If you have any information regarding illegal drugs in your community, you are encourages to contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.