GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Farmer’s Almanac, some cultures believe palindrome dates are lucky, and it was a very lucky day for two local families.

Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent announced the birth of two babies at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, making it a memorable “Twosday” or 2/22/22.

Cyrus was born at 8:40 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches. He and his parents are from Norway, Michigan.

Foster was born at 12:44 p.m., weighing 6 pounds 4 ounces and measuring 19 inches. He and his parents are from Little Suamico.

Cyrus

Foster

Congratulations to the lucky parents!