Two Baraga County teenagers found dead in vehicle, another one found unconscious

News
L’ANSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two teenage boys were found dead inside a vehicle Monday evening. A girl was also found inside unconscious

Around 4:15 p.m. deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a possible drunk driver at the end of Silver Road. Upon arrival, the three victims were found. The girl was taken out of the vehicle and life saving measures were initiated.

The girl was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Green Bay, WI. Her condition is unknown at this time. The two boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Asphyxiation is suspected. Autopsies are scheduled for the victims.

The victims are being identified as 17-year-old Dylan Roberts of L’Anse, 17-year-old Christopher Turpeinen of Pelkie. The girl is identified as 17-year-old Hunter Pelon of Baraga. The case remains under investigation.

