Two-car accident in Negaunee

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — On Thursday at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Negaunee City Police responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of US 41 East and Croix Street.

Witnesses state they observed a blue Jeep Compass driven by 73-year-old John Blanck of Michigamee run through the red light westbound on US 41 and strike a silver Toyota Highlander driven 46-years-old Randall Stevens of Chassell.

Stevens was southbound from Croix Street as he attempted to cross the intersection and was struck by Blanck.

Mr. Blanck was found at fault for the collision and was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Mr. Blanck was transported by ambulance to Marquette General Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

Stevens advised he was uninjured and did not seek medical aid.

Officers were assisted on scene by the Negaunee City Fire Department, UPHS-Bell Memorial EMS, and Anttila’s Towing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Here we snow again

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here we snow again"

Precious Metals 11-7-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 11-7-2019"

Stocks 11-7-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 11-7-2019"

HS Sports Zone: Football Playoffs Round 1 Highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Football Playoffs Round 1 Highlights"

HS Sports Zone: All Aboard the playoff train (Week 9)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: All Aboard the playoff train (Week 9)"

HS Sports Zone: In the Zone (Week 9)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: In the Zone (Week 9)"