Two-car crash in Marquette County

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car personal injury crash near the intersection of US-41 and County Road 496 SE in Ely Township.

A 2014 Subaru Forester, driven by a 59-year-old Republic woman, was stopped while waiting for traffic to clear to turn into a business while traveling westbound on US-41 the vehicle was read ended by a westbound 2001 Toyota Camry driven by a 42-year-old man from Crystal Falls.

The female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries to her neck and was transported to the Bell ER for further treatment and evaluation.

Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Based on witness statements, the cause at this juncture seems to point towards careless driving.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The Sherrif’s office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Ely Township Fire/EMS and Bell EMS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"

Upper Peninsula Veteran Turns 104

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula Veteran Turns 104"

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"