Two-car crash in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car personal injury crash near the intersection of US-41 and County Road 496 SE in Ely Township.

A 2014 Subaru Forester, driven by a 59-year-old Republic woman, was stopped while waiting for traffic to clear to turn into a business while traveling westbound on US-41 the vehicle was read ended by a westbound 2001 Toyota Camry driven by a 42-year-old man from Crystal Falls.

The female driver suffered non-life threatening injuries to her neck and was transported to the Bell ER for further treatment and evaluation.

Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Based on witness statements, the cause at this juncture seems to point towards careless driving.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The Sherrif’s office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Ely Township Fire/EMS and Bell EMS.