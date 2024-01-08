IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) — Two people were found dead after a fire at an Ironwood-area home Sunday morning, according to the Ironwood Department of Public Safety.

A spokesperson for the department said the call alerting first responders to the emergency came in just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. Shortly after, emergency crews arrived to the house on Greenbush Street.

We’re told the home was engulfed in flames, and the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

During the response, firefighters found two people who had died as a result of the fire. Police say they are not releasing the names of the victims and are still investigating the cause of the incident.