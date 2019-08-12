Two dogs killed in Escanaba house fire

ESCANABA, MI (Radio Results Network/WJMN) — Everyone living at a home on First Avenue South in Escanaba escaped the flames of an early Monday morning fire. Investigators say two dogs at the home did not survive.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of First Avenue South. Black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and top part of the home.

Escanaba Public Safety Department broke through windows to get into the home, while ladder crews went in through the attic. The For River Township Fire Department also helped put out the flames.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were living in the home.