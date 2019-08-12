Two injured in Chippewa County crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP– Saturday evening, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched to investigate a two-vehicle crash on M-28 near Salt Point Rd in Chippewa Township, Chippewa County.

The crash involved an eastbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle on M-28. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was identified as Paul Sitz from Ramsey, Minnesota crossed over the center line and didn’t see the westbound vehicle traveling westbound. Sitz was turning into a parking lot and ran into the westbound vehicle. The driver of the westbound vehicle identified as Michael Bitnar from Rudyard, Michigan attempted to avoid the crash and veered off, but was struck in the drivers’ side door causing him to hit the grassy portion of the shoulder and rollover. Bitnar’s vehicle then rolled over several times before coming to rest. Sitz was treated and released at the scene. Bitnar was transported to War Memorial Hospital for internal injuries. Sitz was found at fault in the crash and was cited for careless driving. There was no alcohol or drugs suspected in this crash.

Bay Mills ambulance and Hulbert Fire responded to the scene and Chippewa County Sheriff’s department and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources assisted in the investigation.