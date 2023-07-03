SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people were injured in a crash at the Crossroads intersection in Sands Township on Monday morning.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to the intersection at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

An eastbound vehicle driven by an Oakland County, Michigan resident failed to stop at the intersection and struck a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to U.P. Health System Marquette to be treated for injuries, while the eastbound vehicle driver was treated by EMS at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, requiring both to be towed from the scene.

Traffic was delayed for approximately 30 minutes due to the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Goodwin’s Towing, Sands Township EMS, Sands Township Fire Department, and U.P. Health System Marquette EMS.