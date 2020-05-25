MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two men were rescued near the Huron River after being stranded after their kayaks overturned Saturday afternoon.
“High water levels are creating strong river currents throughout the state,” said Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Nick Ingersoll.
Ingersoll said the kayakers, both wearing life jackets, were clinging to a tree in the river and were unable to swim to shore.
Ingersoll climbed down a steep cliff to position himself down the river from where the river current was pulling the kayakers.
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies stayed up the river and threw the kayakers a ResQ Disc – a device resembling a Frisbee that someone can throw to a person struggling in the water and pull them to shore.
The first kayaker held onto the disc while the sheriff’s deputies lowered him downstream to Ingersoll’s location. When the kayaker was in range, Ingersoll threw him a rope and calmly talked the man through the process as he pulled him to shore.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department staff tossed a ResQ Disc to the second kayaker and pulled him out of the water.
The Berlin Township Fire Department medics evaluated both kayakers, found them to be in good, physical condition, and transported the men back to their vehicles.
“Conservation officers throughout the state are prepared for a busy holiday weekend, with nice weather expected for most of the state and many people looking forward to being outside and enjoying Michigan’s natural resources,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We are prepared to respond wherever we are needed. Please, always use caution when on or near the water.”
Two kayakers in Michigan are expected to make full recovery after water rescue on Saturday
