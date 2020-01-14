Two Manistique residents arrested on drug charges

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — Two Manistique residents have been arrested on drug charges.

According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, two Manistique residents were arrested for narcotics offenses during a traffic stop on North Cedar Street in the City of Manistique on Saturday, January 11, at 12:27 a.m.

Both men were immediately lodged at the Schoolcraft County jail after their arrest.

The passenger of the vehicle, 31- year-old Christopher Andrew Colegrove, was charged with possession of Methamphetamine/Ecstasy, knowingly or intentionally possessing methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Harley Mae MacGregor, was charged with maintaining a drug house and knowingly or intentionally keeping a vehicle that was being used for the keeping or selling of controlled substances, a high court misdemeanor, punishable by 2 years and/or a $25,000 fine.

Colegrove and MacGregor were both arraigned on January 13 in the 93rd District Court.

Both have probable cause hearings set for January 22 at 9 a.m. and preliminary hearings on January 29 at 8 a.m.

Manistique Public Safety was assisted by the Michigan State Police Manistique Outpost.

The investigation into this case and other illegal narcotics activities in Manistique and Schoolcraft County continues. No further details have been released at this time.