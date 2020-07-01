Two Manistique residents arrested on meth charges

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two Manistique residents were arrested June 30 on drug-related charges.

Manistique Public Safety officers conducted an investigation on the 600 block of Garden Avenue. A search warrant was served, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine and a suspected working methamphetamine lab.

Both suspects were arrested immediately and lodged at the Schoolcraft County Jail. Children found at the scene were removed from the home and turned over to relatives.

27-year-old Michael Jacob Murray and 28-year-old Angie Jean Gwaltney appeared before the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County on July 1 for arraignment.

Gwaltney was charged with count one of Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture – Methamphetamine; a count two charge of Controlled Substance – Operating/Maintaining Laboratory Involving Methamphetamine; and a count three charge of Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine – Purchase/Possess to Make Meth.

Murray was charged with count one of Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture – Methamphetamine; and a count two charge of Controlled Substance – Operating/Maintaining Laboratory Involving Methamphetamine.

Murray and Gwaltney’s bonds were both set at $500,000 each with the next court dates to be determined.

Manistique Public Safety was assisted by the scene by officers from the Michigan State Police Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and the Manistique Public Safety Fire Division.

The investigation into methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics possession and trafficking continues in Manistique and Schoolcraft County.

No further details have been released at this time.