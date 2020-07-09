Two Marquette County men sent to prison for child molesting

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Paul Richard Mattila, 60, formerly of Negaunee, was sentenced on May 29, 2020, to 25-50 years in prison on each of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, defendant age 17 or older.

Mattila, who was found guilty by a jury on all charges on December 20, 2019, was also sentenced to 71 months to 15 years in prison for each of four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and to 567 days to 4 years in prison for each of four counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

All sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was sentenced by the Hon. Karl A. Weber in the 25th Circuit Court.

Daniel Jeremiah Miller, 19, of Ishpeming, was sentenced on June 26, 2020, to 30-50 years in

prison on each of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13,

defendant age 17 or older.

Miller, who was found guilty by a jury on all charges on March 11, 2020, was also sentenced to 10-15 years in prison on each of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and to 444 days in jail (time served) on each of three counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

All prison sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was sentenced by the Hon. Roy D. Gotham in the 25th Circuit Court.

Both cases were prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andrew G. Griffin, who stated,

“Sexually assaulting a child is one of the most heinous crimes there is, and these two offenders

are now in prison where they are no longer a threat to children. The children that were harmed in these cases were able to take back some of the dignity that was stolen from them by facing these perpetrators in court and testifying about these horrific acts, and I admire and respect them for being able to stand up for themselves.”

Both defendants are now serving their sentences with the Michigan Department of Corrections.