CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they seek two men wanted on Felony warrants.

The first man announced was Ronald Kevin Carlton, wanted on a Felony warrant for evading prosecution.

Minutes later, Local 3 received an alert announcing Justin Lee Peek was sought for the same reason.

The sheriff’s office did not state what charges the two men are fleeing from, or if the two cases are related. Local 3 was able to uncover a 2014 drug-related conviction for Peek, and a 2017 DUI conviction for Carlton. No violent crime convictions were discovered.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional details.

If you know anything that could help deputies find either of the two men, the CCSO asks you to call them at (906) 635-6355 or report the information to your local law enforcement agency.