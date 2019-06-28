Two men arrested on drug charges in Houghton

HOUGHTON — On June 27, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 31-year-old man from Hancock, Michigan.

Detectives from UPSET began investigating the suspect over two-month ago. Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to show the suspect was involved in the distribution of heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in the City of Houghton after he was observed by detectives driving a vehicle.

The passenger, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin was also arrested.

After the traffic stop officers located additional evidence of drug distribution when they located heroin and crack cocaine along with a digital scale.

Both suspects were arrested on various charges related to the distribution of heroin and crystal meth with additional charges pending. Both suspects were lodged in the Houghton County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional charges and arrests are pending. The suspect’s names will not be released until their arraignment in the 97th District Court. Detectives from UPSET were assisted by the Houghton City Police Department.