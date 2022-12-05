RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids.

According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore.

Officers say that one suspect has been identified but are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other suspect.

Unidentified

Identified

Foster’s Restore’s mission is to provide no-cost clothing to foster kids as they enter and grow in foster care.

If you know the whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to contact Investigator Tom Bodnar at (262) 383-1984 or (262) 635-7773.

No other information was provided but Local 5 will keep you updated on this story if new details are released.