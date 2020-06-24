Two people arraigned in involvement in Schoolcraft County attempted homicide

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Trevor Gault was arraigned at the 93rd District Court on Monday for his involvement with the shooting in Schoolcraft County on June 17th.

Gault was is charged with, Assault w/ Intent to Murder and Felony Firearms with bond being set at $5 million cash for Gault. Alyssa Arnold was also arraigned the same day at the 93rd District Court and charged with Harboring a Fugitive with bond being set at $500,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, if you have information in regard to this incident you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hauswirth at the Michigan State Police – Gladstone Post 906-428-4411.

6/22/2020 — Two people have been arrested in connection with an attempted homicide investigation in Manistique from June 17, 2020. Michigan State Police said Trevor Gault and Alyssa Arnold were taken into custody on Saturday in Schoolcraft County without incident.

Trevor Gault was originally wanted for questioning in the investigation. Alyssa Arnold was added to the search on Friday.

Neither have been arraigned as of Monday Morning and any criminal charges have not been announced.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post of MSP were sent to the area of Inwood Township in Schoolcraft County for a shooting on Wednesday. A Manistique man was found shot. The victim was airlifted to Marquette for further treatment. Their name and current condition have yet to be released.