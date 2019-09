ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says they found a, “large amount of Methamphetamine,” during a drug raid at an Escanaba hotel Tuesday morning. Along with the meth, deputies say they also seized pills, cash, and a vehicle during the bust.

A 29-year-old Escanaba woman was arrested for drug possession. A 48-year-old Munising man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

The names of the suspects and location of the hotel have not been released.