Two people arrested on drug charges in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. — Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Baraga County involved in the distribution of prescription pills, cocaine, and crystal meth on Thursday, November 7.

After a 4-month long investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post arrested the suspects on US-41 Highway just south of L’Anse.

Detectives say the suspects were in a car traveling north on US-41 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle was located by UPSET detectives in the ditch along US-41.

Both the driver and passenger were not injured and there was no damage to the car.

Detectives identified the driver and passenger in the vehicle as the suspects involved in their ongoing investigation. Both suspects were arrested without incident and numerous prescription pills were seized during the time of their arrest.

Detectives also executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence on Zeba Road and seized approximately 10 grams of crystal meth, numerous prescription pills and evidence of drug distribution.