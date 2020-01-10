Two people face meth charges in Houghton County arrest

TRIMOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation which lasted two months ended on Friday with the arrest of two people from Houghton County. A man and a woman who are not being identified now face charges of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Dectectives from the the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) on Friday morning. Investigators say that during a two month period, they were able to buy methamphetamine from the two suspects.

UPSET detectives along with Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team executed a search warrant on 6th Avenue in Trimountain. Detectives say during the search of the home they found meth, prescription drugs, money and other evidence of drug distribution.

The two suspects are being held in the Houghton County Jail.

UPSET was assisted by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, Houghton City Police Department and Michigan State Police Calumet Post K-9 Unit.

