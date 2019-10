MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Marquette Police Department were called to a home in the 900 block of Sherman Street on Monday morning around 8:10 a.m. .The officers found the bodies of a 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

Both of the people involved lived in Marquette. Police are not releasing their names at this time.

The cause of the deaths is still under investigation.