BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people have life-threatening injuries after a hot air balloon was reportedly hit by a train in Wisconsin.

According to the Burlington Police Department, on June 1 around 8:15 p.m. first responders were sent to the 400 block of Calumet Street for a report of a hot air balloon that was hit by a train. Three people in the hot air balloon reportedly had life-threatening injuries.

Two people were airlifted to a local hospital, and an ambulance took a third to the hospital. Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the hot air balloon looked in distress and collided with the train.

The Burlington Police Department is doing an investigation with the National Traffic Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration, Canadian National and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The investigation is active.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 262-342-1104.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.