Two Pomp’s Tire Shop employees arrested for Larceny and Receiving/Conceal Stolen Property

MARQUETTE– On Friday, July 19, two individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in a Larceny at Pomp’s Tire Shop of Marquette.

An employee at Pomp’s, 40-year-old Steven Joseph Briggs of Ishpeming was charged with Larceny in a Building and Receiving/Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 to $50,000. 41-year-old Joseph Michael Ellis of Negaunee was charged with Receiving/Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 to $50,000.

The felony arrest warrants were authorized by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office reference the incident. Through investigation, Briggs was found to be stealing tires and rims from the business and selling them to Ellis. Ellis was storing the items and selling them to a third party.

Briggs was arrested and posted the required bond of 10% of $20,000 on both charges. Ellis was arrested and posted the required bond of 10% of $10,000. Both individuals are set for arraignment on August 5 at noon.