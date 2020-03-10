Two possible cases of coronavirus in Chippewa County

BAY MILLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay Mills Indian Community released a statement on Tuesday that two of their employees may have been in contact with the coronavirus (COVID-19) while traveling to the Washington D.C. area recently.

The statement also stated that those employees may have had contact with staff and students at the Boys and Girls Club of Bay Mills. Due to the possible exposure, Boys and Girls Club activities (Bay Mills Club, Brimley Club, and Sault Ste. Marie) will be closed for the remainder of the week until test results confirm whether the employees have or have not contracted the virus. However, no cases of COVID-19 have been officially confirmed.

The tribe has many elders and those with “compromised immune systems”, and are encouraging at-risk employees to work from home. The tribe has also suspended all out-of-state traveling for official business.