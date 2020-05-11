Two suspects arraigned in Iron Mountain cemetery damage

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Two men have been arrested and arraigned in connection to headstones damaged at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park on April 6, 2020.

Darian Unrein is charged with Malicious Destruction of Tombs and Memorials. If convicted, he could face up to $20,000.00 in fines and up to 5 years in prison.

Harley Sherk faces the same charges. He is being considered a Habitual Offender, with this being his third offense.

According to a release from the Iron Mountain Police Department, both men are being held at the Dickinson County Correctional Center.

On April 17, the Iron Mountain Police Department said two adult men admitted to causing the damage to the headstones at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park.

At least 32 headstones were damaged during the weekend of April 5, 2020.